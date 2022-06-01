企業ディレクトリ
Clear Capital
Clear Capital 給与

Clear Capitalの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$44,880から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$150,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Clear Capital. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $150K
ビジネスアナリスト
$64.3K
カスタマーサービス
$44.9K

プロダクトマネージャー
$141K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$137K
よくある質問

Clear Capitalで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアで、年間総報酬は$150,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Clear Capitalで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$136,554です。

