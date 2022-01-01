企業一覧
Citrix
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

Citrix 給与

Citrixの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$25,125から上位のプロダクトデザインマネージャーの$224,420の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Citrix. 最終更新日： 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer I $26K
Software Engineer II $29.8K
Senior Software Engineer I $41.7K
Senior Software Engineer II $50.1K
Staff Software Engineer $69.3K
Principal Software Engineer $138K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ネットワーキングエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $220K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $88.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
マーケティング
Median $182K
ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $123K

Cloud Architect

ビジネスアナリスト
$121K
カスタマーサービス
$25.1K
カスタマーサクセス
$63.6K
データアナリスト
$25.3K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$94.4K
データサイエンティスト
$74.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $169K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$189K
マーケティングオペレーション
$111K
プロダクトデザイナー
$180K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$224K
プログラムマネージャー
$148K
セールスエンジニア
$133K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $153K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$79.2K
テクニカルライター
$28.2K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

33.33%

1

33.33%

2

33.33%

3

株式種別
RSU

Citrixでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.33% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.33% 年次)

  • 33.33% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.33% 年次)

  • 33.33% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.33% 年次)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Citrixで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトデザインマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$224,420です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Citrixで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$102,458です。

注目の求人

    Citrixの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • F5 Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Zscaler
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース