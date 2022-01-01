Citrixの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$25,125から上位のプロダクトデザインマネージャーの$224,420の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Citrix. 最終更新日： 10/17/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
33.33%
年 1
33.33%
年 2
33.33%
年 3
Citrixでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.33% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.33% 年次)
33.33% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.33% 年次)
33.33% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.33% 年次)
