CitiusTechのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Philadelphia AreaはSoftware Engineer Iでyearあたり$85.5Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Philadelphia Areaパッケージ総額は$86Kです。 CitiusTechの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/30/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Software Engineer I
$85.5K
$85.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***