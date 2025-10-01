Cimpressのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater BengaluruはPR1のyearあたり₹1.31MからPR3のyearあたり₹4.11Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージ総額は₹2.07Mです。 Cimpressの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
PR1
₹1.31M
₹1.31M
₹0
₹0
PR2
₹2.4M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹0
PR3
₹4.11M
₹3.83M
₹204K
₹83.5K
PR4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Cimpressでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (25.00% 年次)