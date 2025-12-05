企業一覧
CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management データアナリスト 給与

CI Global Asset Managementのデータアナリスト総報酬 in Canadaの平均はyearあたりCA$84.9KからCA$119Kの範囲です。 CI Global Asset Managementの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/5/2025

平均総報酬

$66.7K - $80.8K
Canada
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$61.5K$66.7K$80.8K$86K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

よくある質問

CI Global Asset Management in Canadaのデータアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CA$118,710です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
CI Global Asset Managementのデータアナリスト職種 in Canadaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCA$84,939です。

その他のリソース

