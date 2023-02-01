企業一覧
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 給与

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsの給与は下位のアドミニストレイティブアシスタントの年間総報酬$13,431から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$124,320の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 最終更新日： 9/11/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $124K
アドミニストレイティブアシスタント
$13.4K
カスタマーサービス
$56.3K

インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$45.5K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$75.6K
UXリサーチャー
$98.5K
よくある質問

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアで、年間総報酬は$124,320です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$65,950です。

