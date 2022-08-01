企業一覧
Chop Dawg
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Chop Dawgについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Since 2009, we've partnered with startups and enterprises around the world to launch 350+ next-generation apps. Our mission is to guide each company and entrepreneur that approaches us towards the right game plan for their venture's long-term success. Experts in digital product design, development and strategy, we offer set-rate pricing with dedicated project management to form partnership businesses can rely on.Over the last decade, Chop Dawg's passionate, remote-first US team has partnered with major brands like Siemens, Mister Softee, Wawa, LA Gear, Six Flags Great Adventure, Choice Home Warranty and countless startups to craft immersive digital experiences that put the end user first, and transform their business.

    http://www.chopdawg.com
    ウェブサイト
    2009
    設立年
    45
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Chop Dawgの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Square
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース