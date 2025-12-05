China Telecom ビジネスアナリスト 給与

企業一覧
China Telecom
China Telecomのビジネスアナリスト総報酬 in Hong Kong (SAR)の平均はyearあたりHK$548KからHK$795Kの範囲です。 China Telecomの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/5/2025

$79.5K - $92.3K
Hong Kong (SAR)
想定される範囲
$70.1K$79.5K$92.3K$102K
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは China Telecom?

よくある質問

China Telecom in Hong Kong (SAR)のビジネスアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬HK$794,803です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
China Telecomのビジネスアナリスト職種 in Hong Kong (SAR)で報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はHK$547,679です。

その他のリソース

