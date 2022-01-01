企業一覧
Chewy 給与

Chewyの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$41,392から上位のデータサイエンスマネージャーの$557,200の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Chewy. 最終更新日： 11/18/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer 1 $143K
Software Engineer 2 $207K
Software Engineer 3 $242K
Staff Software Engineer $362K

機械学習エンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ビジネスインテリジェンスエンジニア

研究者

データサイエンティスト
Data Scientist 1 $116K
Data Scientist 2 $178K
Data Scientist 3 $226K
Staff Data Scientist $448K
プロダクトマネージャー
Senior Product Manager $244K
Associate Director Product Management $298K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Software Development Manager $304K
Director $519K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $170K

UXデザイナー

ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $140K
プログラムマネージャー
Median $219K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $260K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $170K
マーケティング
Median $296K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $202K
データアナリスト
Median $157K
ビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー
Median $128K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
Median $200K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
Median $61.3K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $230K
ビジネスオペレーションズ
$112K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$487K
カスタマーサービス
$41.4K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$557K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$201K
リクルーター
Median $172K
セールス
$145K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$251K

データアーキテクト

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Chewyでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (12.50% 半年)

よくある質問

Chewyで報告されている最高給与の職種はデータサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$557,200です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Chewyで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$204,651です。

