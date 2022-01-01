企業一覧
Checkr
Checkr 給与

Checkrの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$73,630から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$360,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Checkr. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
P1 $149K
P2 $171K
P3 $226K
P4 $296K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $351K
カスタマーサービス
$73.6K

データアナリスト
$181K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$191K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$258K
マーケティング
$226K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $220K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $360K
プログラムマネージャー
$122K
リクルーター
Median $172K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Checkrでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

よくある質問

Checkrで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$360,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Checkrで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$205,475です。

注目の求人

    Checkrの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

