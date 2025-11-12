企業一覧
Charles Schwab
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

  • Greater Dallas Area

Charles Schwab バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Dallas Area）

Charles Schwabのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Dallas Areaは54のyearあたり$92.9Kから58のyearあたり$179Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Dallas Areaパッケージ総額は$116Kです。 Charles Schwabの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025

平均 レベル
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
54
Software Developer I(エントリーレベル)
$92.9K
$86.8K
$0
$6.1K
55
Software Developer II
$111K
$103K
$0
$7.8K
56
Software Developer III
$145K
$132K
$0
$12.7K
57
Software Developer IV
$159K
$143K
$0
$16.5K
最新の給与投稿
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Charles Schwabでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)



よくある質問

Charles Schwab in Greater Dallas Areaのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$178,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Charles Schwabのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Dallas Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$115,000です。

