Charles Schwabのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Dallas Areaは54のyearあたり$92.9Kから58のyearあたり$179Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Dallas Areaパッケージ総額は$116Kです。 Charles Schwabの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
54
$92.9K
$86.8K
$0
$6.1K
55
$111K
$103K
$0
$7.8K
56
$145K
$132K
$0
$12.7K
57
$159K
$143K
$0
$16.5K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Charles Schwabでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (25.00% 年次)