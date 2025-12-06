Chainlink Labs ソリューションアーキテクト 給与

Chainlink Labsのソリューションアーキテクト総報酬 in Netherlandsの平均はyearあたり€106Kから€154Kの範囲です。 Chainlink Labsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
平均総報酬
Chainlink Labsでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (5.00% 四半期)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (5.00% 四半期)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (5.00% 四半期)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (5.00% 四半期)
