Chainlink Labs ソリューションアーキテクト 給与

この会社で働いていますか？
Chainlink Labsのソリューションアーキテクト総報酬 in Netherlandsの平均はyearあたり€106Kから€154Kの範囲です。 Chainlink Labsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均総報酬

$139K - $161K
Netherlands
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$122K$139K$161K$178K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

株式種別
Options

Chainlink Labsでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (5.00% 四半期)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (5.00% 四半期)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 4th- (5.00% 四半期)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (5.00% 四半期)



よくある質問

Chainlink Labs in Netherlandsのソリューションアーキテクトで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€154,213です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Chainlink Labsのソリューションアーキテクト職種 in Netherlandsで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€106,265です。

その他のリソース

