Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs リクルーター 給与

Chainlink Labsのリクルーター報酬 in United Statesパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$115Kです。 Chainlink Labsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
年収総額
$115K
レベル
L3
基本給
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$0
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
4 年
キャリアレベルとは Chainlink Labs?
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

株式種別
Options

Chainlink Labsでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (5.00% 四半期)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (5.00% 四半期)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 4th- (5.00% 四半期)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (5.00% 四半期)



よくある質問

Chainlink Labs in United Statesのリクルーターで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$162,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Chainlink Labsのリクルーター職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$107,500です。

その他のリソース

