CGI
  • 給与
  • ソリューションアーキテクト

  • 全ソリューションアーキテクト給与

CGI ソリューションアーキテクト 給与

CGIのソリューションアーキテクト報酬 in CanadaはSolution ArchitectでyearあたりCA$141Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Canadaパッケージ総額はCA$142Kです。 CGIの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
報酬追加レベル比較
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
キャリアレベルとは CGI?

含まれる職種

クラウドアーキテクト

よくある質問

CGI in Canadaのソリューションアーキテクトで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CA$163,821です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
CGIのソリューションアーキテクト職種 in Canadaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCA$142,411です。

その他のリソース

