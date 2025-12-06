CGIのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in CanadaはAssociate Software EngineerのyearあたりCA$75.2KからLead AnalystのyearあたりCA$125Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Canadaパッケージ総額はCA$82.6Kです。 CGIの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.