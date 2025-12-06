CGIのプロジェクトマネージャー報酬 in CanadaはProject ManagerのyearあたりCA$93.6KからSenior Project ManagerのyearあたりCA$113Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Canadaパッケージ総額はCA$98.7Kです。 CGIの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.