CGI ビジネスアナリスト 給与

CGIのビジネスアナリスト報酬 in United StatesはAssociate Business Analystのyearあたり$64.7KからLead Business Analystのyearあたり$128Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$90.5Kです。 CGIの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/5/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
