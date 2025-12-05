企業一覧
CGI ビジネスアナリスト 給与

CGIのビジネスアナリスト報酬 in United StatesはAssociate Business Analystのyearあたり$64.7KからLead Business Analystのyearあたり$128Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$90.5Kです。 CGIの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/5/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
最新の給与投稿
キャリアレベルとは CGI?

よくある質問

CGI in United Statesのビジネスアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$128,195です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
CGIのビジネスアナリスト職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$90,000です。

その他のリソース

