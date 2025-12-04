Certn ヒューマンリソーシズ 給与

企業一覧
Certnのヒューマンリソーシズ総報酬 in Canadaの平均はyearあたりCA$70.6KからCA$96.7Kの範囲です。 Certnの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/4/2025

平均総報酬

$55.4K - $65.8K
Canada
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$51.1K$55.4K$65.8K$70K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Certnでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

Certn in Canadaのヒューマンリソーシズで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CA$96,695です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Certnのヒューマンリソーシズ職種 in Canadaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCA$70,629です。

その他のリソース

