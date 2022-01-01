企業ディレクトリ
Ceridian
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

Ceridian 給与

Ceridianの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$52,260から、高い方の端で人事ので$279,390までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Ceridian. 最終更新日： 8/17/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Developer I $59.1K
Software Developer II $74.9K
Software Developer III $86.7K
Senior Software Developer $97.6K
Lead Software Developer $112K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $92K
カスタマーサービス
$52.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
人事
$279K
マーケティング
$137K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$106K
プロダクトマネージャー
$67.4K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$82.6K
採用担当者
$68.6K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$111K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$128K
Technical Account Manager
$88.2K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$101K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


ベスティングスケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式の種類
RSU

Ceridianでは、RSUsは3年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 33.3% の付与期間 1st- (33.30% 毎年)

  • 33.3% の付与期間 2nd- (33.30% 毎年)

  • 33.3% の付与期間 3rd- (33.30% 毎年)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてください。

Levels.fyiコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントを取得し、さらに多くのことを学びましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Ceridianで報告された最高給の職種は人事 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$279,390です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Ceridianで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$92,000です。

注目求人

    Ceridianの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Unisys
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース