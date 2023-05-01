企業ディレクトリ
Ceribell
Ceribell 給与

Ceribellの給与範囲は、低い方の端で人事のの年間総報酬で$111,720から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアので$401,849までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Ceribell. 最終更新日： 8/17/2025

$160K

データサイエンスマネージャー
$248K
人事
$112K
プロダクトマネージャー
$226K

採用担当者
$139K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$402K
よくある質問

Ceribellで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$401,849です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Ceribellで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$225,623です。

