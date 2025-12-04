企業一覧
Cerebras Systems
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • エレクトリカルエンジニア

  • 全エレクトリカルエンジニア給与

Cerebras Systems エレクトリカルエンジニア 給与

Cerebras Systemsのエレクトリカルエンジニア総報酬 in United Statesの平均はyearあたり$168Kから$234Kの範囲です。 Cerebras Systemsの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/4/2025

平均総報酬

$180K - $212K
United States
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$168K$180K$212K$234K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

あと 3 件の エレクトリカルエンジニア データ での Cerebras Systems で解禁されます！

友人やコミュニティの方々を招待して、60秒以内に匿名で給与情報を追加してもらいましょう。より多くのデータは、あなたのような求職者やコミュニティにとってより良い洞察を提供します！

💰 すべて表示 給与情報

💪 データを投稿 あなたの給与


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Cerebras Systemsでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの エレクトリカルエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Cerebras Systems in United Statesのエレクトリカルエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$234,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Cerebras Systemsのエレクトリカルエンジニア職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$168,000です。

注目の求人

    Cerebras Systemsの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • ConsenSys
  • Ampere Computing
  • MineralTree
  • Rubrik
  • Bloomberg
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cerebras-systems/salaries/electrical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.