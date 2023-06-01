企業ディレクトリ
Cerberus Capital Management 給与

Cerberus Capital Managementの給与範囲は、低い方の端で採用担当者のの年間総報酬で$78,400から、高い方の端でベンチャーキャピタリストので$342,465までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Cerberus Capital Management. 最終更新日： 8/17/2025

$160K

会計士
$151K
データサイエンティスト
$164K
人事
$111K

マネジメントコンサルタント
$250K
採用担当者
$78.4K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$265K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$342K
よくある質問

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Cerberus Capital Management هو ベンチャーキャピタリスト at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $342,465. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Cerberus Capital Management هو $164,175.

