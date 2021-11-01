企業ディレクトリ
Cepheid
Cepheid 給与

Cepheidの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$68,340から、高い方の端でプログラムマネージャーので$196,015までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Cepheid. 最終更新日： 8/17/2025

$160K

機械技術者
Median $140K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $144K
会計士
$147K

生体医工学技術者
$194K
化学技術者
$131K

プロセスエンジニア

カスタマーサービス
$68.3K
データサイエンティスト
$151K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$147K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$171K
マーケティングオペレーション
$112K
プロダクトマネージャー
$163K
プログラムマネージャー
$196K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$168K
収益オペレーション
$181K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$171K
よくある質問

Cepheidで報告された最高給の職種はプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$196,015です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Cepheidで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$150,750です。

