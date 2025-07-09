企業ディレクトリ
Centrica
Centrica 給与

Centricaの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスのの年間総報酬で$38,420から、高い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーので$117,761までです。

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $103K
事務アシスタント
$38.7K
カスタマーサービス
$38.4K

電気技術者
$66.8K
プロダクトマネージャー
$118K
よくある質問

Centricaで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$117,761です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Centricaで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$66,842です。

