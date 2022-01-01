企業一覧
Celonis
Celonis 給与

Celonisの給与は下位のビジネスアナリストの年間総報酬$42,346から上位のヒューマンリソースの$205,800の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Celonis. 最終更新日： 9/10/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC1 $69.5K
IC2 $102K
IC3 $120K
IC4 $160K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $150K
セールスエンジニア
Median $170K

ビジネスアナリスト
Median $42.3K
マネジメントコンサルタント
Median $200K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $178K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $94.3K
カスタマーサービス
$181K
カスタマーサクセス
$201K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$89.5K
データサイエンティスト
$89.1K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$63.8K
ヒューマンリソース
$206K
マーケティング
$88.6K
マーケティングオペレーション
$90.5K
パートナーマネージャー
$131K
プログラムマネージャー
$164K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$159K
セールス
$115K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$94.5K

データアーキテクト

テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$201K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Celonisでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Celonisでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (25.00% 年次)

よくある質問

Celonisで報告されている最高給与の職種はヒューマンリソース at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$205,800です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Celonisで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$125,214です。

