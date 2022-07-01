企業ディレクトリ
Catch Co.
    At Catch Co, our purpose is to rescue people from the indoors by connecting them with America’s top outdoor sport: fishing. More than 50 million Americans fish every year and Catch Co is the industry leader in creating products, content, and experiences that modern anglers love. Most importantly, we aim to have the most loyal customers in the outdoors industry. We are building 3 unique businesses to deliver on that mission:- Mystery Tackle Box - Founded in 2012, MTB is the most popular fishing subscription service in the world, with over 5 million boxes shipped (and counting!).- Karl’s Bait and Tackle - Launched in 2018, Karl’s is a unique and exciting ecommerce experience that brings the local tackle shop to the Internet.- Catch Co. fishing products - Catch Co also designs and develops some of fishing’s most popular and innovative brands and products, sold online and in retail throughout the world.To support these businesses, we have built a best-in-class foundation of creativity, technology, data, and a fun and supportive culture. We have also built durable partnerships with some of the industry’s most impactful content creators, influencers, product designers, and more. As we execute against our mission, our team members remain curious, action-oriented, and collaborative. If that sounds like you, we would love to meet you.These are our core values:Passion: We love what we do and we take pride in our work.Action: We work hard to get stuff done, with urgency.Optimism: We believe that we will succeed, and we are willing to keep trying new things.Honesty: We tell it like it is, communicate issues, take accountability and use data to make decisions. We are transparent with customers, partners and employees.Curiosity: We look for ways to make things better. We focus on solutions, not problems.#happydance: We create happiness for our customers and for each other.Everybody can fish with us!

    https://catchco.com
    ウェブサイト
    2012
    設立年
    150
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定収益
    本社

