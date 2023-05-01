企業一覧
Castle Biosciences
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Castle Biosciences is a diagnostics company that provides testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile test that identifies the risk of metastasis for patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers other proprietary GEP tests for uveal melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and suspicious pigmented lesions. The tests are offered through physicians and their patients. Castle Biosciences was founded in 2007 and is based in Friendswood, Texas.

    http://castlebiosciences.com
    ウェブサイト
    2008
    設立年
    482
    従業員数
    $100M-$250M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

