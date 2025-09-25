CarGurus ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

CarGurusのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり$154KからPrincipal Software Engineerのyearあたり$272Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$244Kです。 CarGurusの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/25/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$154K
$130K
$13.3K
$10.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$230K
$173K
$38.5K
$18.1K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
CarGurusでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)