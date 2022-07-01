企業一覧
Care Options for Kids
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Care Options for Kids (COFK) began operating in Dallas in 1999 and was one of the earliest providers of pediatric home health therapy in Texas. A leader, Preferred Provider and Value-Based innovator in therapy in Texas we are a key collaborator with Managed Care Organizations and regulators. COFK provides services for children who exhibit moderate to severe delays and disorders. Services include providing medically necessary speech, physical or occupational therapy as prescribed by the child’s primary care physician. The majority of children served are birth to age 10. However, the Agency is licensed to treat children from birth to 21 years of age.

    http://cofk.com
    ウェブサイト
    1999
    設立年
    300
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

