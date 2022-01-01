企業一覧
ByteDance
バイトダンス 給与

ByteDanceの給与は下位のアカウンタントの年間総報酬$16,519から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$1,207,230の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています バイトダンス. 最終更新日： 11/21/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
1-2 $210K
2-1 $277K
2-2 $407K
3-1 $544K
3-2 $744K
4-1 $1.21M

iOSエンジニア

モバイルソフトウェアエンジニア

フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

機械学習エンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ネットワークエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

データエンジニア

プロダクションソフトウェアエンジニア

セキュリティソフトウェアエンジニア

サイトリライアビリティエンジニア

バーチャルリアリティソフトウェアエンジニア

デベロッパーアドボケート

研究者

プロダクトマネージャー
1-2 $148K
2-1 $234K
2-2 $322K
3-1 $449K
3-2 $527K
4-1 $699K
マーケティング
1-2 $113K
2-1 $144K
2-2 $223K
3-1 $295K
3-2 $384K
4-1 $565K

プロダクトマーケティングマネージャー

データサイエンティスト
1-2 $178K
2-1 $214K
2-2 $312K
3-1 $397K
プロダクトデザイナー
1-2 $164K
2-1 $168K
2-2 $260K
3-1 $383K

UXデザイナー

UIデザイナー

セールス
1-2 $117K
2-1 $130K
2-2 $200K
3-1 $210K

アカウントエグゼクティブ

アカウントマネージャー

リクルーター
1-2 $111K
2-1 $161K
2-2 $148K

ソーサー

リーダーシップリクルーター

テクニカルリクルーター

プログラムマネージャー
2-1 $161K
2-2 $209K
3-1 $329K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
3-1 $584K
3-2 $794K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
1-2 $151K
2-1 $224K
2-2 $267K
3-1 $376K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
1-2 $107K
2-1 $156K
2-2 $188K
3-1 $323K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
1-2 $149K
2-1 $275K
2-2 $352K
3-1 $518K
ビジネスアナリスト
1-2 $114K
2-2 $214K
3-1 $266K
データアナリスト
1-2 $125K
2-1 $163K
プロジェクトマネージャー
2-1 $97.5K
2-2 $137K
3-1 $297K
ビジネスオペレーションズマネージャー
2-1 $167K
2-2 $208K
ビジネスオペレーションズ
Median $235K
ビジネスデベロップメント
Median $165K
トラストアンドセーフティ
Median $118K
UXリサーチャー
2-2 $237K
3-1 $296K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $409K
パートナーマネージャー
Median $205K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $150K
ハードウェアエンジニア
Median $350K
リーガル
Median $127K

法律顧問

マネジメントコンサルタント
Median $200K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
Median $89.9K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $74.1K
レベニューオペレーションズ
Median $120K
ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $278K

データアーキテクト

クラウドセキュリティアーキテクト

アカウンタント
$16.5K

テクニカル会計士

アドミニストレーティブアシスタント
$49.8K
チーフオブスタッフ
$247K
コピーライター
$63.3K
コーポレートデベロップメント
$233K
カスタマーサービス
$50.5K
カスタマーサクセス
$73.8K
グラフィックデザイナー
$48.3K
メカニカルエンジニア
$286K
オプティカルエンジニア
$387K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$385K
レギュラトリーアフェアーズ
$108K
セールスエンジニア
$65.3K
テクニカルライター
$129K
トータルリワーズ
$304K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
$91.9K
権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

25%

2

25%

3

30%

4

株式種別
RSU

ByteDanceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 30% 権利確定時期： 4th- (7.50% 四半期)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

15%

1

25%

2

25%

3

35%

4

株式種別
RSU

ByteDanceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 1st- (15.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (25.00% 年次)

  • 35% 権利確定時期： 4th- (35.00% 年次)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

ByteDanceでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

よくある質問

ByteDanceで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the 4-1 levelで、年間総報酬は$1,207,230です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
ByteDanceで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$209,525です。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bytedance/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.