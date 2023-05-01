企業ディレクトリ
Bus.com
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求
トップインサイト
  • Bus.comについて、他の人に役立つ可能性のあるユニークな情報（例：面接のヒント、チーム選び、ユニークな文化など）を投稿してください。
    • について

    Bus.com is a technology-powered network of local bus operators that provides on-demand passenger transportation using a flexible fleet. The company aims to empower communities, transit authorities, and bus operators to move people and move with people. Their web app makes it easy to organize, book, join, and enjoy bus trips, removing all the friction involved in bringing a group of people to an event or experience. Founded by travel industry veterans, Bus.com gets you where you want to go with people you love while having a blast.

    bus.com
    ウェブサイト
    2014
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定収益
    本社

    認証済み給与をあなたの受信トレイで受け取る

    認証済みオファーを購読 オファー.報酬の詳細の内訳をメールで受け取ります。 詳細はこちら

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAによって保護されており、Googleの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 が適用されます。

    注目求人

      Bus.comの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース