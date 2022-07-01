企業一覧
BuildZoom
トップインサイト
    会社概要

    BuildZoom is a better way to remodel. We connect homeowners to the most reliable general contractors in their area and make remodeling simpler, cheaper and more predictable. Our technology harvests public data on every licensed contractor in the United States, including license information, building permits, bond and insurance information and other government records. We also collect homeowner reviews, peer endorsements from contractors and partner with private groups to help consumers make the right decisions. Contractors get tools to upload project photos, additional information about their business and connect with new clients. Meanwhile our home improvement forum lets them build credibility and improve their BuildZoom ranking by answering homeowners’ questions.

    buildzoom.com
    ウェブサイト
    2012
    設立年
    180
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

