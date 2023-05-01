企業ディレクトリ
Bowery Farming
Bowery Farming 給与

Bowery Farmingの給与範囲は、低い方の端で機械技術者のの年間総報酬で$137,700から、高い方の端でデータサイエンティストので$298,500までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Bowery Farming. 最終更新日： 8/20/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $155K
データサイエンティスト
$299K
機械技術者
$138K

プロダクトマネージャー
$188K
よくある質問

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Bowery Farming es データサイエンティスト at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $298,500. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bowery Farming es $171,580.

