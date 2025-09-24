Bosch Global データサイエンティスト 給与

Bosch Globalのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in IndiaはEG14でyearあたり₹2.41Mです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.58Mです。 Bosch Globalの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/24/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
EG12
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG13
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG14
₹2.41M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹70.5K
EG15
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
