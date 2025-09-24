企業一覧
Bosch Global
  • 給与
  • データアナリスト

  • 全データアナリスト給与

Bosch Global データアナリスト 給与

Bosch Globalのデータアナリスト報酬 in Singaporeパッケージの中央値はyearあたりSGD 81.4Kです。 Bosch Globalの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/24/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Bosch Global
Data Analyst
Singapore, SG, Singapore
年収総額
SGD 81.4K
レベル
L2
基本給
SGD 71.2K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
ボーナス
SGD 10.2K
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
2 年
キャリアレベルとは Bosch Global?

SGD 210K

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
データエクスポート求人を見る

投稿する

よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a データアナリスト at Bosch Global in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 83,823. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bosch Global for the データアナリスト role in Singapore is SGD 81,439.

