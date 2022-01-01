企業ディレクトリ
Blue Origin
Blue Origin 給与

Blue Originの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスアナリストのの年間総報酬で$90,000から、高い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーので$249,312までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Blue Origin. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

機械技術者
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

品質エンジニア

製造エンジニア

熱エンジニア

CAEエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

システムエンジニア

ハードウェアエンジニア
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

組み込みハードウェアエンジニア

航空宇宙技術者
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

技術プロジェクトマネージャー

プロダクトマネージャー
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
材料技術者
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
電気技術者
Median $200K
ビジネスアナリスト
Median $90K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $146K
ビジネスオペレーション
$102K
化学技術者
$91.5K
制御技術者
$171K
コーポレート開発
$246K
データアナリスト
$164K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$244K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$154K
人事
$136K
情報技術者（IT）
$198K
プロダクトデザイナー
$218K
プログラムマネージャー
$225K
採用担当者
$99.3K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$150K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$212K
よくある質問

