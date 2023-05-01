企業一覧
Blue Marble Cocktails
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Blue Marble Cocktailsについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Blue Marble Productions is a leading aluminum can beverage manufacturer in the US, specializing in alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks in slim, sleek, and standard cans. They offer co-packing and private label services and have a state-of-the-art facility to support their award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails, vodka-based seltzers, vodka, and canned water. They expanded during the pandemic and support emerging and well-known beverage brands worldwide. They are a family business with a commitment to the environment and have various certifications for their products. They are open to connecting with people for co-packing, private label, marketing, and charity purposes.

    https://lovebluemarble.com
    ウェブサイト
    2016
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Blue Marble Cocktailsの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • Pinterest
    • Netflix
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース