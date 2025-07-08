企業一覧
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas 給与

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansasの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$90,450から上位のデータサイエンティストの$140,700の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. 最終更新日： 8/31/2025

$160K

データアナリスト
$103K
データサイエンティスト
$141K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

よくある質問

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansasで報告されている最高給与の職種はデータサイエンティスト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$140,700です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansasで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$103,490です。

その他のリソース