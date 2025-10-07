企業一覧
Bloomberg AIリサーチャー 給与

BloombergのAIリサーチャー報酬 in United StatesはSenior Software Engineerでyearあたり$338Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$350Kです。 Bloombergの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/7/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$338K
$271K
$0
$66.7K
報酬追加レベル比較

$160K

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Bloombergでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

Bloomberg in United StatesのAIリサーチャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$430,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
BloombergのAIリサーチャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$321,000です。

