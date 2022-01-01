企業ディレクトリ
Blackstone
Blackstone 給与

Blackstoneの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスアナリストのの年間総報酬で$40,903から、高い方の端でベンチャーキャピタリストので$300,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Blackstone. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $110K
ベンチャーキャピタリスト
Median $300K

アソシエイト

アナリスト

データサイエンティスト
Median $150K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $155K
データアナリスト
Median $135K
ビジネスアナリスト
$40.9K
ビジネス開発
$133K
カスタマーサクセス
$109K
情報技術者（IT）
$139K
投資銀行家
$168K
法務
$219K
マーケティング
$199K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$48K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$136K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$207K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$60.6K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Blackstone is ベンチャーキャピタリスト with a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackstone is $146,731.

