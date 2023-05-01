企業一覧
Blackline Safety
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Blackline Safetyについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    ウェブサイト
    2004
    設立年
    481
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Blackline Safetyの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース