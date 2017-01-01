企業一覧
Blackbird Health
    • 会社概要

    Blackbird Health provides comprehensive virtual and in-person mental health care for children and young adults across Pennsylvania and Virginia. Our whole-child diagnostic approach uncovers the full story behind each patient's challenges, delivering precise treatment plans that address both symptoms and root causes. Through thorough developmental evaluations, personalized provider matching, and ongoing family collaboration, we help young people overcome mental health obstacles and thrive. Expanding to new markets in 2025.

    https://blackbirdhealth.com
    ウェブサイト
    2015
    設立年
    101
    従業員数
    本社所在地

