企業一覧
Blackbaud
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

Blackbaud 給与

Blackbaudの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$41,650から上位のヒューマンリソーシズの$223,875の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Blackbaud. 最終更新日： 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $98.1K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $106K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $180K
ビジネスアナリスト
$81.3K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$62.3K
カスタマーサービス
$41.7K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$224K
プロダクトデザイナー
$101K
セールス
$95.7K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

株式種別
RSU

Blackbaudでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.4% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.40% 年次)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Blackbaudで報告されている最高給与の職種はヒューマンリソーシズ at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$223,875です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Blackbaudで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$100,500です。

注目の求人

    Blackbaudの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • ManTech
  • Visa
  • Citrix
  • HPE
  • Red Hat
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース