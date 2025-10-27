企業一覧
Biogen
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • データサイエンティスト

  • 全データサイエンティスト給与

Biogen データサイエンティスト 給与

Biogenのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in United Statesパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$185Kです。 Biogenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/27/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Biogen
Data Scientist
Cambridge, MA
年収総額
$185K
レベル
Senior
基本給
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
ボーナス
$26.3K
在籍年数
0 年
経験年数
5 年
キャリアレベルとは Biogen?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの データサイエンティスト オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

Biogen in United Statesのデータサイエンティストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$211,250です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Biogenのデータサイエンティスト職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$162,900です。

注目の求人

    Biogenの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Verizon
  • ViacomCBS
  • Illumina
  • Amgen
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース