企業一覧
Benevity
Benevity 給与

Benevityの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$40,275から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$128,036の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Benevity. 最終更新日： 11/14/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $91.3K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトデザイナー
Median $87.3K
プロダクトマネージャー
Median $92.3K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $128K
ビジネスアナリスト
$72.3K
カスタマーサービス
$40.3K
プログラムマネージャー
$58.9K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$91.5K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$53.9K
すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Benevityでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Benevityで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$128,036です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Benevityで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$87,266です。

