Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Moscow Metro Area）

Bell Integratorのフロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Moscow Metro Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりRUB 1.91Mです。 Bell Integratorの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/11/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Bell Integrator
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
年収総額
RUB 1.91M
レベル
Software Engineer
基本給
RUB 1.91M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
ボーナス
RUB 0
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
6 年
よくある質問

Bell Integratorのフロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Moscow Metro Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はRUB 1,910,169です。

