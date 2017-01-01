企業一覧
Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Bedford Stuyvesant Restorationについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Restoration Plaza: A beacon of community transformation for over five decades. Our non-profit organization stands at the forefront of sustainable neighborhood development and racial justice initiatives, empowering residents through strategic programs that build economic opportunity and social cohesion. With deep roots in the community and a forward-looking vision, we continue to create pathways to prosperity while preserving cultural heritage. Join us as we shape a more equitable future where all community members can thrive.

    restorationplaza.org
    ウェブサイト
    1967
    設立年
    129
    従業員数
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Bedford Stuyvesant Restorationの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース