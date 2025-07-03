企業一覧
Bank of England
Bank of England 給与

Bank of Englandの給与は下位のアドミニストレーティブアシスタントの年間総報酬$40,775から上位のソリューションアーキテクトの$196,213の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Bank of England. 最終更新日： 11/17/2025

データサイエンティスト
Median $72K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $67.5K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $42.6K

アドミニストレーティブアシスタント
$40.8K
ビジネスアナリスト
$89.1K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$50.3K
データアナリスト
$67.8K
インベストメントバンカー
$52.7K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$196K
よくある質問

Bank of Englandで報告されている最高給与の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$196,213です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Bank of Englandで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$67,468です。

