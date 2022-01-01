企業一覧
Avenue Code
Avenue Code 給与

Avenue Codeの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$22,038から上位のプロジェクトマネージャーの$201,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Avenue Code. 最終更新日： 8/26/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $30.1K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $95.9K
ビジネスアナリスト
$111K

プロダクトデザイナー
$39.6K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$201K
リクルーター
$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$52.3K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$71.6K
UXリサーチャー
$135K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Avenue Code is プロジェクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avenue Code is $71,640.

その他のリソース