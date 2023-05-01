企業一覧
Avenue
    • 会社概要

    Avenue is a digital brokerage firm founded by Roberto Lee and his partners, who have over 20 years of experience in developing brokerage firms in Brazil. Their mission is to provide quality access to the American financial system, with a focus on individual investors. They believe they have contributed to the movement of "desbancarização" (the shift away from large banks towards more rational and accessible investments). In 2017, they realized the need for global investment alternatives and decided to start Avenue in the US, where all investors are welcome.

    avenue.us
    ウェブサイト
    2018
    設立年
    351
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

